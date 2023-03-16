Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,971. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

