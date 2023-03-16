Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 25,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 2,472,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,170. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

