Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 295,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,903. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

