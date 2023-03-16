Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $33.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

