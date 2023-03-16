Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 670,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,359. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

