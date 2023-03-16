Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 190,183 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $110,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

