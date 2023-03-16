Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of BLDR opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

