Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by William Blair

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

