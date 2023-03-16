Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Decreased by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.