QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $617,483.82

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $983,559.04 and approximately $617,483.82 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.26484137 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $680,500.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

