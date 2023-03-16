QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.6% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

