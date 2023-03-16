Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

