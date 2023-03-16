Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,509,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.