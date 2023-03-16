Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,753 shares of company stock worth $1,826,493. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

