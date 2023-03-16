QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

