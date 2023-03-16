QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $806.79 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $131.19 million and approximately $806.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00032302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00211384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,976.14 or 1.00014379 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00180117 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $222.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.