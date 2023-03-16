Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,657 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.41% of Qurate Retail worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

