R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. 1,554,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $9,018,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

