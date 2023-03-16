RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.62 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
