RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.62 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

