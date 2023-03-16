Randall James Levitt Acquires 700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) Director Randall James Levitt purchased 700 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $259,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBNK opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

