Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Ranpak Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of PACK opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

