Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.80. 205,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,115,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

