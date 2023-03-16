RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.