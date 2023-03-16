RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. 223,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,486. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $565.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

