Raymond James Cuts Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $10.50

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Great Ajax Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 52,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

