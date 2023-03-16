Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vita Coco (COCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO):

3/9/2023 – Vita Coco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vita Coco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vita Coco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vita Coco had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 271,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,064. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a PE ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

