Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 166 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

