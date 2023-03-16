Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Infinera by 13.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Infinera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera



Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

