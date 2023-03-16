Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.