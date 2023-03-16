Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 42,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $4,716,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

