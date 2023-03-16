Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC Trading Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.