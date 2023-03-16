Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

