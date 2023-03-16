Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.