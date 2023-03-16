Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,860 shares of company stock worth $6,367,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

