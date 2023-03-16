ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $3,743.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00313757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

