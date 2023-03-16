ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.50 million and $8,605.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00319315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00023845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

