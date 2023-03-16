Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 3.1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 242,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 232,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$102.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

