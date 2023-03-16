Rempart Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

BMO opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

