Rempart Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

WFC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

