Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,015 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,015 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $321,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.