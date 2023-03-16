Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $67.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

