Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty makes up 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 232,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

