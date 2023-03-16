Renaissance Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,905 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 1.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,793,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

