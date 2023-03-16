Renaissance Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 2.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,834,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.