Renaissance Capital LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,538. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

