Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,765,000 after acquiring an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter worth $17,651,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.80. 42,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

