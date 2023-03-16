Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 445,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Petco Health and Wellness

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.