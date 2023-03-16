Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 100.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 64.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $12,576,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BZ stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 735,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.50.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

