Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,129. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

