Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 635 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

